Manchester United and Arsenal are currently in contact with Mathys Tel's camp about a late transfer away from Bayern Munich, Fabrizio Romano has revealed on Sunday morning.

The young French star has been one of the hottest properties on the transfer market in recent days after telling Bayern he wanted to leave for more regular football, with a host of Premier League clubs making their interest known in doing a deal.

Tottenham agreed a £50m deal with the Bundesliga outfit to beat off competition, but Tel rejected the move as he wasn't convinced by their project and the prospect of then staying at the Allianz Arena emerged as being more realistic than first thought. However, Fabrizio Romano is now hearing something slightly different with Man Utd and Arsenal both still interested in getting a deal done.

He could still leave before Monday's deadline

According to Romano, both Man Utd and Arsenal are both in contact with Tel's representatives right now over potentially getting a deal done before Monday night's deadline.