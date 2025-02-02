Manchester United and Arsenal are currently in contact with Mathys Tel's camp about a late transfer away from Bayern Munich, Fabrizio Romano has revealed on Sunday morning.
The young French star has been one of the hottest properties on the transfer market in recent days after telling Bayern he wanted to leave for more regular football, with a host of Premier League clubs making their interest known in doing a deal.
Tottenham agreed a £50m deal with the Bundesliga outfit to beat off competition, but Tel rejected the move as he wasn't convinced by their project and the prospect of then staying at the Allianz Arena emerged as being more realistic than first thought. However, Fabrizio Romano is now hearing something slightly different with Man Utd and Arsenal both still interested in getting a deal done.
He could still leave before Monday's deadline
According to Romano, both Man Utd and Arsenal are both in contact with Tel's representatives right now over potentially getting a deal done before Monday night's deadline.
Tel would be interested in a move to either club as he considers both Cristiano Ronaldo
and Thierry Henry
as his idols, and following in their footsteps is something that would appeal to him. Because of that, there are still "concrete chances" that he leaves the club in the final 36 hours of the transfer window.
After rejecting Tottenham, it was reported by David Ornstein that Tel had informed Bayern Munich bosses that he now wanted to stay
with the German side for the rest of the season before evaluating his options in the summer.
But the 19-year-old was left out of Bayern's match-day squad for their 4-3 win over Kiel on Saturday afternoon, with club chiefs admitting it was due to the transfer speculation surrounding him.
Man Utd are pushing for a loan deal for Tel
having agreed a deal with Aston Villa for Marcus Rashford to leave
, while Arsenal are keen to bolster their attacking options for Mikel Arteta after both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus suffered serious injuries in recent months.
All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 02/01/2025.
|Mathys Tel 24/25 Stats So Far
|Competition
|Appearances
|Goals
|Assists
|Bundesliga
|8
|0
|1
|Champions League
|3
|0
|0
|DFB-Pokal
|3
|0
|0
