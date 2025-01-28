Manchester United are nearing a deal to sign Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are reportedly in talks over a deal in the region of €37m (£31m) and are confident of finalising the move before the transfer deadline on February 3.

United have also reached an agreement with Dorgu’s representatives for a five-year contract, with the 20-year-old now set to become Ruben Amorim’s first signing at Old Trafford.

United had their first two bids for the Danish international rejected by Lecce, who initially demanded no less than €40m (£33.6m) for their highly-rated defender.

However, a fresh round of negotiations appears to have brought the two clubs closer to an agreement, despite Lecce’s initial reluctance to sell the 20-year-old mid-season.

Dorgu, who joined Lecce from Danish side Nordsjaelland in July 2023, has been a key player for the Serie A club this season, starting all 21 of their league games and contributing three goals and one assist.

The 20-year-old’s arrival would be a significant boost for Amorim, who has relied on rotating Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia at left wing-back since taking charge in November.

Man United are seemingly gearing up for a busy end to the January transfer window, with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford’s futures still up in the air.

While Garnacho is reportedly ‘more likely to leave than stay’ at this stage, Rashford is not guaranteed to have concrete suitors towards the end of the window, despite being linked with a host of European clubs earlier this month.

A potential frontline departure could free up funds for further business, with Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku now being considered for a late loan move.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-01-25.