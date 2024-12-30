Tottenham Hotspur keep ‘supporting and trusting’ Ange Postecoglou despite their disappointing first part of the Premier League season, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Lilywhites reportedly have no plans to part ways with the Australian tactician at the moment, and are instead targeting new signings in January to boost their depleted squad.

Spurs' 2-2 draw at home to Wolves on Sunday meant the North London side have won just once in their last seven games in the Premier League, where they sit 11th after 19 games, 11 points off fourth place.

However, Tottenham chiefs are reportedly not considering Postecoglou’s departure in early 2025 and are thought to be eyeing opportunities to add new players next month.

According to Romano, the January transfer window is going to be important for Spurs, who have been heavily impacted by injuries in December:

“It’s obviously a difficult situation, but what I’m hearing is that Tottenham keep supporting and trusting Ange Postecoglou. “The January window is going to be important. Obviously, they need to do something.”

Injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have left Postecoglou short of options at centre-back, where he relied on the duo of Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray in the last six games.

On top of that, the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison, Ben Davies and Wilson Odobert are also unavailable and dealing with long-term setbacks.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tottenham are expected to target a new centre-back in January and are considering Borussia Monchengladbach ace Ko Itakura.

Though he has not been pinpointed as their first-choice option at this stage, Spurs have refused to rule out the possibility of launching a formal proposal for the Japan international, who will enter the final 18 months of his contract in January.

Tottenham will face Newcastle at home in their first test of 2025, before traveling to non-league side Tamworth FC in the FA Cup third round later in January.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-12-24.