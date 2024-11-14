Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to trigger a one-year extension clause in Son Heung-min's contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Lilywhites are said to be prepared to address the situation of their captain’s expiring agreement imminently and are willing to secure his future at the club for at least the next 18 months.

The 32-year-old, who joined the club in 2015, has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, having last signed fresh terms back in July 2021.

According to Romano, Spurs are already in the process of triggering a one-year contract extension to Son’s agreement, with no updates on a brand-new deal yet:

“I have something to say about Heung-min Son, a top player of Tottenham Hotspur. It's important to say that, according to my information, Tottenham are prepared to take the option to extend the contract of Son. “So if you check on Son, on all the websites, for example, Transfermarkt, you can see that his contract is expiring in the summer of 2025. “But Tottenham have an option, have a clause in the contract to extend the deal for one more season, 25/26, and they are in the process, from what I'm hearing, of extending this contract for one more year.”

Son is coming off his second-best Premier League season in 2023/24, scoring 17 goals and registering 10 assists in the wake of Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich.

The South Korean’s efforts saw Tottenham finish fifth in the Premier League and narrowly miss out on Champions League football.

Playing under his eighth different manager in North London, Ange Postecoglou, Son had a somewhat slow start to the 2024/25 campaign, dealing with multiple injury problems last month.

The 'world-class' 32-year-old still managed to be productive for Spurs, scoring three and assisting three in his first eight appearances in the league.

Aside from Son, the Lilywhites will have several contract decisions to make in early 2025, with Sergio Reguilon, Ben Davies, Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman’s deals all expiring at the end of the season.

Spurs will also be presented with a chance to trigger an option to buy Timo Werner permanently, however, at the moment, all signs are leading to his departure.

Son Heung-min's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 3 Assists 3 Expected goals 1.9 Expected assisted goals 3.1 Minutes played 664

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-11-24.