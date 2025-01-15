AC Milan are strongly considering signing Manchester City defender Kyle Walker and are in ongoing discussions over his potential arrival in January, Fabrizio Romano revealed on the latest episode of GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast.

The Serie A giants are reportedly having ‘very positive’ conversations regarding Walker’s move to San Siro this month and are now focused on the financial aspects, including the terms of his exit from Man City.

According to Romano, the Premier League champions may even consider allowing the English right-back to leave on a free transfer to pursue a new challenge in Italy, though discussions remain ongoing.

Walker has recently communicated his desire to leave to Pep Guardiola and was notably left out of Man City’s squad for their 2-2 draw against Brentford on Tuesday, with Kevin De Bruyne taking the captain’s armband.

AC Milan ‘Really Pushing’ to Sign Walker

Discussions with Man City ongoing

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast, Romano revealed that Milan are ‘really pushing’ for Walker’s arrival at San Siro in January, with talks underway about his departure from Man City:

“Look, at this point, from what I heard, the club really, really considering this move is AC Milan. “I don't have any concrete information about Inter, my information is that AC Milan are strongly considering this possibility. “They only have one spot for English players, that's why they are taking some time. We know that they are one of several clubs also interested in the situation of Marcus Rashford, but Kyle Walker is very high on Milan’s list. “They made contact with the player, his agents, very positive conversation, from what I heard. Now there is the financial part. “So about the salary, the potential contract, how much Manchester City want, or if maybe they let him go for a free transfer. “So the discussion is ongoing, but my information is AC Milan, this is the club really, really pushing to sign Kyle Walker in January.”

Walker, who joined Man City from Tottenham in 2017, has been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola’s defence, making 319 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 23 assists.

Man City are expecting a busy end to the January transfer window, with Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov set to become their first signing of the winter market.

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and Palmeiras starlet Vitor Reis are also likely to follow, while it remains to be seen if a replacement for Walker will be signed.

An eventful January could mark the start of more transfer activity for Man City in 2025, with further movement expected in the summer as Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan’s contracts are set to expire in less than six months.

Kyle Walker's Man City Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shot-creating actions 17 Minutes played 970

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal in his latest newsletter.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-01-25.