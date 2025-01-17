Napoli have earmarked Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho as their dream signing to replace Khvicha Kvratskhelia in the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT in his newsletter.

The Serie A outfit have sold the Georgian sensation to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth around £70m and are now on the lookout for replacements as Antonio Conte looks to win the league title in his first year as boss.

Garnacho started the season at Old Trafford as a regular under Erik Ten Hag but lost his place in the side following the arrival of Ruben Amorim, with the change of system not suiting the winger's style of play.

Reports emerged this week that Napoli had tabled an offer for the Argentina international, with Man Utd rejecting it and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed the Red Devils are demanding around £60m to sell the academy graduate. Now Romano has revealed that a deal will be "really difficult" to complete.

"Napoli consider Garnacho their dream signing to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but Manchester United's price tag remains very high, so it's a really difficult deal. "The only way to make it happen would be a big discount from Manchester United on the transfer fee, otherwise Napoli will target other players."

Man Utd Exits Still Expected

Garnacho unlikely to be one of them

While a move for Garnacho seems unlikely at this stage, with the 20-year-old starting each of the last two games against Arsenal and Southampton and a big gap in valuation between the teams, there are still likely to be exits at Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.

Marcus Rashford seems almost certain to move on amid interest from Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, while the club are also open to offers for the likes of Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof.

Marcus Rashford - 2024/25 Season Statistics (All Competitions) Appearances 24 Minutes Played 1,492 Goals 7 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 2.23 Shots on Target Per 90 0.80

Brazil international Casemiro also looks set to move on amid interest from Saudi Arabia, with Amorim preferring to bring on youngster Toby Collyer in recent games ahead of the five-time Champions League winner - suggesting he has fallen even further down the pecking order in midfield.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.