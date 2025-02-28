Arsenal are close to appointing a new sporting director but are unlikely to move for Thiago Scuro, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Gunners have been searching for Edu’s successor since the Brazilian’s resignation on November 4, which saw his deputy Jason Ayto promoted on an interim basis.

While Ayto reportedly remains an option for the full-time role, the North London club are considering multiple candidates, though Scuro is no longer in the frame, according to Romano.

The Monaco CEO was linked with the vacant position earlier this week but is apparently not a candidate to become Arsenal’s new sporting director.

Arsenal to Appoint Sporting Director

Five months after Edu’s departure

Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column, revealed that Arsenal are now in the final discussions with candidates for the sporting director vacancy at the Emirates:

“Yes, it will happen soon. It's about final discussions and then time to decide. I don't think it will be Thiago Scuro, from what I'm told; there are more candidates.”

Scuro has been at Monaco since July 2023 when he replaced now Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell and was promoted to CEO after just three months.

The 43-year-old would have continued the Brazilian theme at Arsenal following Edu’s five-year spell, which ended unexpectedly last November.

The former midfielder resigned just two months before the January transfer window and is set to join Evangelos Marinakis’ network of clubs once his gardening leave ends.

Marinakis’ multi-club ownership group includes Nottingham Forest, Greek side Olympiacos, and Portuguese outfit Rio Ave. The Greek magnate is also planning to acquire a fourth European club.

Reports suggest Edu was offered a significantly higher package by Marinakis’ group than his previous terms at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 27 Wins 15 Draws 9 Losses 3 Goals scored 51 Goals conceded 23 Points per game 2.00

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-02-25.