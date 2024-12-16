Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on appointing Al Shabab’s Vitor Pereira as their new head coach after sacking Gary O’Neil, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Wolves are reportedly nearing a deal to hire the 56-year-old manager, with details now being finalised over his release clause, and an agreement is expected to be signed soon.

Pereira, who has never worked in England before, has won league titles with Porto, Olympiacos and Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

The 56-year-old was a candidate to take over at Everton and replace Rafa Benitez in 2022, before the Toffees opted for Frank Lampard.

Pereira joined Al Shabab in February this year and guided them to an eighth-placed finish in the Saudi Pro League.

He could soon become Wolves’ first Portuguese appointment since Bruno Lage replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in 2021.

Wolves dismissed O’Neil on Sunday morning following their surprise 2-1 home defeat by Ipswich Town, which left the Molineux outfit rooted to 19th in the Premier League table.

The 41-year-old was fired despite having signed a new four-year deal with the club in August, after guiding Wolves to a 14th-placed finish in 2023/24, his first season in charge.

Wolves have struggled defensively since parting ways with former captain Max Kilman, who joined West Ham in the summer transfer window, conceding 40 goals in their first 16 games.

The manner of the defeat against Ipswich finally convinced the club’s hierarchy that a change in the dugout was needed.

Wolves conceded from a set piece in stoppage time to the Tractor Boys, before seeing Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri get involved in scuffles after the final whistle.

Five points off safety, Wolves will face Leicester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their final three fixtures of 2024.

Vitor Pereira's Al-Shabab Record (2024) Games 30 Wins 16 Draws 4 Losses 10 Goals scored 49 Goals conceded 29 Points per game 1.73

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-12-24.