Manchester United will be preparing themselves for another clearout in the upcoming transfer windows, as they look to assimilate to Ruben Amorim's style of play - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that one star who will be allowed to leave is Casemiro, with the Brazilian 'not being untouchable' when it comes to an Old Trafford exit.

The midfielder joined United back in 2022, and originally enjoyed a superb first year at the Theatre of Dreams with United finishing in the top four of the Premier League, alongside winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the FA Cup final. However, the Brazilian has tailed off massively since, being called out for his poor performances last season under Erik ten Hag, and he's continued in a similar trend this season with the Dutchman now gone and Amorim at the helm.

Romano: Casemiro 'Not Untouchable' in Terms of Man Utd Rebuild

The midfielder has already received interest in the past

Casemiro massively struggled in a midfield duo with Christian Eriksen against Newcastle United on Monday evening, with the Magpies walking through the Red Devils' midfield to go 2-0 up within just 20 minutes and leaving Amorim's side just seven points clear of relegation at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =11th Goals 1 =7th Clearances Per Game 2 5th Blocks Per Game 0.4 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.79 5th

And with that in mind, alongside his reported £350,000-per-week contract, Romano has revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that if United receive a big proposal for the midfielder, they won't stand in Casemiro's way as their squad exodus under the Portuguese tactician gets underway. He said:

"I think for Casemiro, it's the same situation as last year. If Manchester United receive a good proposal, and the player receives a good proposal, United are open to letting him go. "So I don't think Casemiro is one of the untouchable players at Manchester United. It will really depend on opportunities. There was some opportunity last year, especially almost a year ago in January 2024 from Saudi Arabia. "Then there was no agreement with Casemiro on the salary, so nothing happened."

If Casemiro was to depart, it would leave United with Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Eriksen in the midfield roles, and so a new defensive-minded player would be needed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has 75 caps for Brazil, scoring seven goals for the national team.

Who INEOS would bring in remains to be seen, but there would be a large pot of money to spend given the wages saved, and the potential transfer fees brought in for Casemiro's services.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-12-24.