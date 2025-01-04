Darwin Nunez is still part of Liverpool's plans and there are currently no talks ongoing about a potential Anfield exit, Fabrizio Romano has revealed exclusively in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Uruguay international has struggled for regular game time under Arne Slot this season as the Reds have steamrolled through the competition to sit at the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables at the halfway point of the season.

Nunez has managed four goals and three assists in all competitions so far, but has started just 13 times having fallen behind Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in the pecking order on Merseyside. This has led to speculation that he could look for an exit in 2025 for more regular football, with AC Milan rumoured to be among the interested parties.

Romano: Nunez Could Leave in Summer

No decision made currently

When asked by a reader about the chances of Nunez potentially moving on next summer, Romano revealed that no decision has been made yet on the future of the 25-year-old.

"Nothing is clear or decided about this now. It will depend on many factors including titles, game time, proposals… at the moment, no decision has been made. Still early."

Nunez has made ten appearances off the substitutes bench so far this season but has been an unused substitute on several occasions too, and with his contract set to expire in 2028 there is plenty of time for a decision to be made on his future and for the club to recoup some of the money they spent on him.

After a flying season with Benfica the Reds splashed a club-record £85m to bring Nunez into Anfield in 2022, but he has never really managed to nail down a first-team spot with the club.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool Statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Games 13(10) Minutes 1231 Goals 4 Assists 3

Since joining Nunez has made 119 appearances and scored 37 goals for the club, and is expected to be part of the squad when Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 04/01/2025.