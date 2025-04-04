Arsenal are expected to be very busy in the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen several position, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Gunners are known to be in the market for a new forward this summer, while there have also been reports linking them to Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of the new season.

Several players are also expected to leave the club with contracts expiring and sales on the cards, which means there could be a big turnover of players in the playing squad - which has been confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta recently.

Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal Set for Busy Summer Window

Several players expected to join

After consecutive runners-up finishes in the Premier League, the expectation was that the Gunners would be able to push on this season but they now look set to do the same this season with Liverpool just 13 points away from claiming the title.

Plans for the summer window are now underway with sporting director Andrea Berta now in place, and when responding to a fan question for the GIVEMESPORT newsletter about how any signings the club could make Romano was adamant they would be busy.

"Several positions. A striker, full-back, winger and midfielder are wanted. I expect them to be very busy."

The striker position has been well known with Alexander Isak regarded as the top target, while Benjamin Sesko and others also regarded as alternative targets.

In midfield Zubimendi is expected to move to the Emirates Stadium in a deal worth around £50m, with Jorginho and Thomas Partey both expected to move on when their contracts expire. That means there could be further additions too.

Arsenal Premier League Stats 2024/25 Games 30 Wins 17 Draw 10 Losses 3 Goals scored 55 Goals conceded 25

At full-back Kieran Tierney has already agreed to re-join Celtic at the end of the season while Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to move on after falling down the pecking order this season.

Raheem Sterling's future lies away from north London while there has also been suggestions that Leandro Trossard could move on, and Arsenal are looking to bring in Nico Williams as a new winger to replace him.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 04/04/2025.