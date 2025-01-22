Everton are expected to sign one or two new players during the January transfer window despite a quiet start to their winter business, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees have yet to make any signings since appointing David Moyes earlier this month but remain actively searching for reinforcements in the final two weeks of the market.

According to Romano, Everton are expected to finalise one or two deals before the transfer window closes on February 3, with Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah still on their list of targets.

The Ghanaian winger was linked with a move to Goodison Park last summer and has been monitored by the Toffees ever since, with both parties now in talks regarding his potential January transfer.

Everton Want New Signings for Moyes

Despite a quiet start to January

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Everton are preparing for a busy conclusion to the January transfer window, with Nuamah remaining a key option:

“For sure, Everton will do more. I expect Everton to do one or two signings from now on, and for sure, Nuamah remains a name on their list, they wanted him in the summer, that was not possible.”

Nuamah was linked with a Premier League move last summer and was reportedly a target for Fulham, who were considered favourites to sign the 21-year-old winger at the time.

The "incredibly fast" Ghanaian winger has struggled for regular playing time at Lyon this season, making just five starts in Ligue 1 and failing to register any goals or assists in 465 minutes of action.

Lyon’s precarious financial situation means they could be forced to sell some of their most valuable players, including Nuamah, in January to avoid further issues, including the risk of relegation to Ligue 2.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will capitalise on Lyon’s challenges as they continue talks over Nuamah’s potential move to Goodison Park.

David Moyes' Everton Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 2 Wins 1 Draws 0 Losses 1 Goals scored 3 Goals conceded 3 Points per game 1.50

