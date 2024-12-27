Manchester City are expected to be very busy in the January transfer window and could be making two or three new signings to boost Pep Guardiola’s squad, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT letter.

The reigning Premier League champions are enduring a nightmare spell at the moment, winning only once in their last 13 games and most recently dropping two more points in a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Boxing Day.

While City are usually quiet in January, next month could provide them with an opportunity to inject life into their squad with some new arrivals and save their top-flight season, having slipped to seventh in the table after Thursday’s result.

According to Romano, Man City could be targeting signings in defence and midfield in early 2025 and will also be looking at opportunities to sign a new forward.

Man City Eyeing Multiple Signings in January

‘They will be very busy’

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano revealed that Man City will be ‘very busy’ next month and are eyeing signings across the pitch to bolster Guardiola’s squad:

“I see Man City making 2/3 signings in the January window. A new midfielder, probably a defender (could be full-back or centre-back based on opportunities) and also a new offensive player if an opportunity arises. But for sure, they'll be very busy.”

City’s squad has been hit by a number of setbacks this season, with Rodri and Oscar Bobb suffering long-term injuries, while the likes of Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and John Stones were all absent for their 1-1 draw with Everton on Boxing Day.

A replacement for Rodri in January may well be a priority, after City have struggled to compensate for the Ballon d’Or winner’s loss ever since he suffered a potentially season-ending injury in September.

Guardiola’s men will face Leicester City away in their final test of 2024, before kicking off the new year with a home clash against West Ham.

Man City, sitting seventh in the Premier League table after 18 games, are 14 points off league leaders Liverpool, who still have a game in hand.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-12-24.