Manchester United could swoop for an offensive signing after pursuing a deal for Leece's versatile winger Patrick Dorgu - any other transfer activity could be dictated by the possibility of Alejandro Garnacho or Marcus Rashford leaving, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Dorgu is on the Red Devils' radar, and talks are underway to sign the young Danish talent. The club's transfer chiefs have flown out to Italy to hold negotiations for the 20-year-old, who is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim needs a new left wing-back. Luke Shaw is out injured, while Tyrell Malacia hasn't impressed since returning from a long-term injury and has chances to leave. Diogo Dalot has been unable to adapt to a makeshift left-sided role. Dorgu can play on either wing and at left wing-back, but United's business might not end there.

Romano: Manchester United Are Exploring More Opportunities

A New Attacking Signing Is A Possibility

Romano tipped United to continue being active while they pursue Dorgu, but an attacking arrival may depend on Garnacho and Rashford leaving.

"An attacker is also a possibility, I would keep the doors open. It will depend on the outgoings. What happens with Garnacho. What happens with Rashford. We know it's a really tough time for United on the financial point of view to make things happen in this January transfer window, but they're trying. "They're exploring the market. They're exploring opportunities. I think they will explore this option too."

Manchester United This Season (Premier League) Matches 22 Wins 7 Draws 5 Defeats 10 Goals Scored 27 Goals Per Game 1.2 Big Chances Per Game 2.6 Big Chances Missed Per Game 1.8

Garnacho's future is uncertain, and the Argentine winger has received interest from Serie A giants Napoli. He's Antonio Conte's 'dream' Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's replacement, but Chelsea are also showing interest and weighing up an offer. The Red Devils want €70 million (£60 million) for the 20-year-old who has over three years on his contract.

Rashford hasn't appeared for United since Ruben Amorim dropped him for a 2-1 win over Manchester City in mid-December. The 27-year-old is heavily linked with a move abroad amid interest from Barcelona. He's reportedly agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants on a season-long loan, per SPORT.

Manchester United's forwards have struggled this season, and Amorim needs more options. Antony is on the cusp of joining Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season. Garnacho or Rashford could be next out the door.

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo has been linked, and the 25-year-old Cameroonian is thriving on the right for the Bees, managing 13 goals in 22 league games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha is another name many are highlighting as a possible Amorim-profile attacker. The left side of Amorim's team arguably needs the biggest overhaul and the 25-year-old has shined with 10 goals and four assists in 21 games. Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are keen on the Brazilian who's put contract extension talks off.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox