Southampton are likely to further back Ivan Juric with more signings following the arrival of Danish midfielder Albert Gronbaek, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gronbaek joined the Saints from Ligue 1 club Rennes on loan until the end of the season. The 23-year-old is a versatile playmaker who can play as a number eight or ten and on the wing. He joins Juric's side, who are crying out for more creativity, with relegation looking increasingly likely.

Southampton sit rock-bottom of the Premier League and have six points from 22 games. There have been some promising performances, including in a 3-1 away defeat to Manchester United, a game in which they should have been out of sight in the first half. However, lapses in concentration and nervousness have been their undoing throughout the campaign.

Romano: Southampton Will Continue To Be Busy

Gronbaek Likely Won't Be The Only January Arrival

The winter transfer window closes on February 3 so Premier League teams are under pressure to get business sorted. Especially those battling it out at the bottom of the table. Southampton are 10 points away from safety, and the games are coming thick and fast for Juric, who has overseen five straight league defeats.

Romano has good news for Saints fans as he expects the club to pursue more signings to help strengthen Juric's squad:

"I expect Southampton to do something more to back Ivan Juric. They need signings. I think there could be more players joining for sure. That's the idea, also of the manager who wants fresh legs as soon as possible. I see Southampton being busy for sure."

Southampton In The Premier League This Season Matches 22 Wins 1 Draws 3 Defeats 18 Goals Scored 15 Goals Conceded 50 Goals Per Game 0.7 Ball Possession 52.2% Clean Sheets 2

Southampton have reportedly been keeping tabs on Real Betis defensive midfielder Sergi Altimira. The 23-year-old has caught the eye under Manuel Pellegrini and is also on Crystal Palace's radar.

The Saints are reportedly also one of several English clubs looking at non-league young upstart Reuben Livesey-Austin. The 20-year-old is a left-back earning plaudits at Havant & Waterlooville and has West Ham United showing interest.

Juric will be keen on signings with the experience to help them tackle their relegation battle. One player they will be desperate to keep hold of is Tyler Dibling. The 18-year-old English attacking starlet has enjoyed a breakout season at St Mary's, and Tottenham are reportedly one of many clubs across Europe eyeing him.

