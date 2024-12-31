Tottenham Hotspur are anticipating a busy January transfer window and could welcome two or three new signings, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Lilywhites are targeting multiple arrivals to boost their fight for European football in 2025 and have already told manager Ange Postecoglou they will do business next month to support him.

According to Romano, Spurs are still exploring options and are actively scouting players ahead of January, with the number of new signings likely to depend on available opportunities:

“They have already told the manager that they will do something. So I expect January to be busy for Spurs. “I think it could be two signings, maybe three, I'm not sure, but it will depend on opportunities. “But Tottenham are exploring options, Tottenham are actively working on scouting and following players. So I think for Tottenham it will be a busy month.”

Tottenham were one of the top spenders in the Premier League in the summer transfer window, breaking their transfer record to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth and welcoming youngsters Wilson Odobert, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

However, their ongoing injury crisis has depleted Postecoglou’s squad considerably, with the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison, Ben Davies and Odobert all unavailable heading into 2025.

The Australian tactician was forced to experiment at the back in December, deploying the duo of Gray and Radu Dragusin in central defence for six games, and saw Spurs endure a series of disappointing results.

The Lilywhites have won just once in their last seven games in the Premier League and most recently dropped points in their 2-2 home draw against Wolves on Sunday.

The result saw Spurs remain 11th in the table and 11 points off Chelsea in fourth – Postecoglou’s men are now closer to Ipswich in 18th.

Tottenham will face Newcastle at home in their first test of 2025, before travelling to non-league side Tamworth FC in the FA Cup third round later in January.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 19 Wins 7 Draws 3 Losses 9 Goals scored 41 Goals conceded 28 Points per game 1.26

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-12-24.