Southampton are on the verge of appointing Johannes Spors as their new director of football, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Saints are likely to introduce the German specialist after the January transfer window, and he will oversee all of Sport Republic’s clubs, including Goztepe and Valenciennes.

Spors previously served as global sporting director of 777 Group, whose stable of clubs included Genoa, Standard Liege, Vasco da Gama and Hertha Berlin.

This comes after Southampton chairman Henrik Kraft decided to step down, with the club’s majority owner Dragan Solak taking up the role.

Southampton to Appoint Johannes Spors

According to Romano, Southampton are now close to appointing Spors as their new director of football, although he is likely to join after January:

Southampton have yet to make any new signings in the winter market but are thought to be targeting multiple reinforcements to boost their Premier League survival chances.

The Saints are bottom of the Premier League table and 10 points from safety, having slipped to a late 3-1 defeat at Manchester United on Thursday.

According to Romano, the south coast club is expected to be active in January and may welcome two or three new signings later in the window to support new manager Ivan Juric.

The Croatian specialist has yet to win a single point in the Premier League after replacing Russell Martin in December and faces a tough run of fixtures next.

Following their away clash at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, the Saints will face Newcastle United next week – arguably the two hottest teams in English football at the moment.

Ivan Juric's Southampton Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Wins 0 Draws 0 Losses 4 Goals scored 2 Goals conceded 11 Points per game 0.00

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal in his latest newsletter.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-01-25.