After narrowly missing out on acquiring the services of Manu Silva, Wolverhampton Wanderers are “for sure” aiming to sign another midfielder, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Romano reported earlier this month that Wolves had lodged a bid for Manu Silva, a midfielder for Portuguese side Vitoria SC. The deal, however, was then hijacked by Benfica, meaning Wolves remain in the market for a midfielder.

Wolves Targeting New Midfielder in January

Vitor Pereira wants to strengthen with Lemina expected to leave

When Romano was asked if Wolves are trying to sign a Manu Silva alternative, he told GIVEMESPORT:

“No names at the moment, but for sure they are because Manu was very close, was verbally almost agreed and then Benfica entered the race and signed the player. “So, we will see what happens there, but Wolves want to bring in one more midfielder also because they expect Mario Lemina, at the end, to leave the club and join Saudi side Al-Shabaab in the final days of the window.”

Wolves have already been active in the transfer market as the Midlands club are looking to pull away from the bottom three in the coming weeks. Earlier in January, they announced the signing of centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou from Ligue 1 side Reims, offering manager Vitor Pereira much-needed cover for his backline.

The Molineux side entered the season under the management of Gary O’Neil, but poor form saw the Englishman dismissed in December. Although they had a relative boost upon the arrival of Pereira, Wolves are still very much in a relegation battle, having won just four of the 22 Premier League games they’ve played thus far.

Currently, Wolves have Andre, Joao Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Tommy Doyle and Luke Cundle as available, senior midfield options, with Boubacar Traore having suffered an injury earlier in the campaign that he is yet to return from.

Vitor Pereira's Premier League Stats Games 6 Wins 2 Draws 1 Losses 3 Points per game 1.17

With midfielder Lemina’s contract due to expire in the summer, it is likely that Wolves would not get a substantial fee, if anything, for his departure, save for his wages being off of their books. Reportedly, the club were willing to offer £10 million for Manu Silva, so presumably, the same budget would remain available for an alternative.

