Arsenal chiefs are continuing to target a striker this January, with Gabriel Jesus out for the season after he picked up an ACL injury against Manchester United in the FA Cup - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners still consider RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko as a target despite the Germans' insistence on keeping their star.

Kai Havertz has spent the majority of the season as Arsenal's first-choice striker up front, with Jesus having suffered a lack of form in the past 18 months. The Brazilian did roar back just before Christmas, with five goals in two separate clashes with Crystal Palace, and it seemed to all the world that he had finally rediscovered his form at the Emirates Stadium. But with a season-ending injury, it's forced Mikel Arteta back into the market - and Sesko is a name that won't go away with Romano issuing an update on his future.

Romano: Arsenal Move for Sesko 'Not Easy'

The Gunners have a task on their hands to bring the starlet in over January

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that the Slovenian has internally been discussed by Arsenal's recruitment team, with the Gunners having 'had contact' for his signature in the first half of the transfer window.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =3rd Goals 8 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.1 3rd Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.1 3rd Match rating 6.91 6th

However, Leipzig won't let the player leave until the end of the season, and only a huge bid would tempt them to sell Sesko in the January transfer window as they look to secure Champions League football at the Red Bull Arena. Romano said:

"[One target is] Benjamin Sesko, because they had some contacts for Sesko in the last 10 to 15 days. "But what I'm told is that RB Leipzig insist on their decision to keep the player at the club until the end of the season. "So it's not going to be easy. It will take something completely crazy in terms of financials to convince Leipzig in January."

Arsenal were thought to be interested in the summer transfer window, with United and Chelsea also willing to pay the £55million release clause that Sesko had in his contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has scored 16 goals in 39 caps for Slovenia.

However, signing a new deal with Leipzig meant that he continued his development as a key player in the Bundesliga - and they will have to go again this time around if they are to land their man.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-01-25.

Related Arsenal Eyeing a Move to Sign 'Elite' Talent for Mikel Arteta Arsenal are admirers of Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan, who has reportedly been on the radar of almost every top club in Europe.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.