Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are out of contract in the summer, and Fabrizio Romano has stated in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter that there have been no substantial changes surrounding their futures just yet, which could worry fans over the long-term futures of their star men.

Liverpool have usually been strong at keeping players under contract at Anfield if they are key to their plans - with recent examples of 'mutual' exits being Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip, who both retired in the summer, whilst the likes of Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all respectfully let go thanks to age or injury reasons.

Romano: 'No Substantial Changes' in Liverpool Contract Saga

All three of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold remain set to leave in summer

That isn't the case with Salah, Alexander-Arnold or Van Dijk, though. All three - Salah especially - have played a huge part in putting Liverpool top of both the Premier League and the Champions League tables so far this season. As a result, fans will understandably be fretting over the festive period with non-English clubs able to offer the trio a pre-contract for the end of the season come January 1 - but Romano states that there has been no substantial change just yet.

Writing exclusively in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano confirmed that whilst there has been no real change in their futures, there have been proposals from the Reds that are still on the table, with contract length and salary numbers being discussed. He said:

"There are no substantial changes yet. I think the only breaking news here will be when a new deal is agreed or when any of them decides to reject and leave... we're not at that point yet. The proposals from Liverpool are on the table, discussions continue on length of contract and also salaries."

Salah has already spoken out about his future on numerous occasions this season. Despite scoring a brace against Southampton back in November, the Egyptian stated that he was 'more out than in' at Liverpool with contract talks stalling.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have all made a combined 992 appearances for Liverpool.

They'll be loathed to sell their star forward, and if defender colossus Van Dijk and future skipper Alexander-Arnold both depart on free transfers again with the latter having been linked with Real Madrid, the Reds will have a serious rebuilding job to do in the summer months.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-12-24.