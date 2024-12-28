Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on the future of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter after the forward was left out of the squad for a fourth consecutive game.

The England international has been excluded from the side since the Manchester derby victory earlier this month, with manager Ruben Amorim revealing that he has been unhappy with the way the 27-year-old has been performing in training and acting off the pitch. Rashford responded to that with an interview, admitting he felt ready for a "new challenge".

He has subsequently missed the defeats to Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Wolves as a result and the belief is that he will be available for a move away from Old Trafford when the transfer window opens in January.

But while speaking in his newsletter, Romano has revealed there are currently no concrete options for him to leave and it's possible he could come back into the squad if Amorim sees an improvement.

"It will depend on him... at the moment, Amorim and his staff are not happy with training sessions and approach. So the situation remains open. For January, it will depend on proposals. Nothing is concrete or advanced at the moment, but it can change in the next weeks. It'd keep doors open to January exit."

Rashford Could Return vs Newcastle

Fernandes, Mount and Ugarte unavailable

In fact, Amorim's hand may even be forced in the situation with the United No.10 as soon as Monday's clash with Newcastle United.

Captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a third time this season in the defeat to Wolves and is suspended for the game, while Manuel Ugarte will also miss the game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. Mason Mount remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and that leaves the manager short of attacking options for his squad.

Rashford's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 7 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.38 Key Passes Per 90 0.91 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.9

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are struggling in the number nine role while Amad Diallo's red-hot form has fizzled out in recent games. Alejandro Garnacho was also dropped from the squad against Man City, although he has returned as a substitute in each game since, and Antony has been poor ever since his arrival from Ajax.

That could leave the door ajar for Rashford to at least return on the bench, although Amorim has been adamant he won't return until he sees an improvement off the pitch.

