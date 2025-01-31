Fabrizio Romano has shared a fresh update on Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel as they look to beat Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal to his signing in his latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter. The north London club are ready to agree on a €60million (£50million) fee with Bayern for his services, in which they could trump the Premier League trio in the process.

Spurs have been in dire need of recruits in the January transfer market, having only signed Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky so far this window amid an injury to Guglielmo Vicario earlier in the campaign. However, it's their outfield ranks in which the club have struggled, and Daniel Levy could help Ange Postecoglou out in that regard. As a result, it's seen them linked with Tel - and Romano has revealed that the club are ready to agree a fee, though other English clubs could be in the race.

Romano: Tottenham 'Ready' to Pay Tel Fee, Others Interested

There could be a Premier League battle for the Bayern Munich youngster

Writing exclusively in his transfer notebook, Romano further stated that the club are being rivalled by Chelsea, Aston Villa and United, whilst local rivals Arsenal could also spring a move for the Frenchman.

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =19th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.1 19th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

However, at present, it's Tottenham who are in the lead with their willingness to agree a fee for Tel's services in what would be a huge coup for the Lilywhites. Romano wrote:

"Tottenham are ready to agree on €60m fee with Bayern, the player is still taking his time to decide. Chelsea are still trying, Villa are in the mix for permanent deal, Man United as of now only for a loan. Let's see also what Arsenal do."

Dominic Solanke is out for around another six weeks, and so striking options are needed in north London, with Richarlison and Son Heung-min having to act as makeshift options for the time being.

Tel, despite being 19, already has a seriously impressive record at Bayern Munich and would represent a real coup for Spurs. The youngster was highly thought of in Bavaria prior to Vincent Kompany's arrival, but he's struggled for minutes under the Belgian, and is now free to leave.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel has 16 goals in 83 games for Bayern Munich.

Reports earlier in the week believed that United would be the frontrunners in the race for his signature if they were to further their interest, but with the club only willing to do a loan deal for Tel, that could propel Tottenham to the front of the queue if they can meet Bayern's demands.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-01-25.

