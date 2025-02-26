Real Madrid remain “obsessed” with Trent Alexander-Arnold and there is a “strong possibility” that a deal for the Liverpool defender is done in the summer, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT on the latest episode of the Market Madness podcast.

Liverpool have been flying this season, with Arne Slot having led the Reds on a Premier League title charge alongside reaching the final of the Carabao Cup and finishing atop the table in the newly-formatted Champions League league stage. Any concerns that Liverpool fans had after Jurgen Klopp’s departure were quickly eradicated by the Dutchman’s impact.

Along with this, however, much has been said of a trio of Liverpool stars who are all on contracts that are set to expire in the summer; Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. It remains to be seen whether any of the three will sign an extension with Liverpool, though there is a particular concern over Alexander-Arnold.

The full-back, who has spent his entire career, both youth and senior, with Liverpool, is reportedly the number one target of Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants conscious of the fact that their current right-back options, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vasquez, are aging. Not only that, but in the case of the former, there is a long-term injury to consider also.

Madrid ‘Obsessed’ With Alexander-Arnold

Real are ‘confident’ about getting a deal done

Liverpool fans are, of course, hoping that Alexander-Arnold remains at Anfield for years to come and to win further honours with his boyhood club. Regardless, it seems as though Real have not lost any interest in the England international.

As could be expected by the stream of reports that have linked Real to Alexander-Arnold, the club are optimistic about securing a deal for the defender who they have had their eye on for around a year.

When asked what the situation regarding Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid was, Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast, stated:

“There is no pre-agreement, nothing done, sorted (or) officially decided. But, I can confirm once again that, after we had many rumours on Alphonso Davies’ deal (to Real) done, and was not done because he extended at Bayern. After we had rumours about Kimmich, and he was never a target for Real Madrid. “Every time I ask about these topics to Real Madrid, the answer I’m getting from my sources, since March last year now, is Trent Alexander-Arnold. They are obsessed with Trent, they want to bring in Trent. They are confident, optimistic. Internally, at Real Madrid, they feel they have more than good chances to bring in Alexander-Arnold.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 26 2 6 1,991' Champions League 6 0 1 414' Carabao Cup 2 0 0 75' FA Cup 1 1 0 60'

‘Strong Possibility’ For Deal To Happen

Liverpool are still trying to keep Alexander-Arnold

Romano further detailed that Liverpool are actively trying to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a contract extension. Not only would it represent a significant coup in the face of interest from a team like Real Madrid, but it would ensure that Slot kept hold of a star that still has years at the highest level.

In his own mind, however, Romano thinks that the constant pushes from Madrid’s side for a deal may eventually pay dividends for them. The Italian said:

“We have to respect the timing and respect the player. Liverpool are still trying to make something happen in terms of a contract extension. My feeling is that Real Madrid will go really, really strong in the next weeks and months, in terms of contact, to make it happen. Any time you mention other options, the answer is Trent, number one, two and three and probably also four and five. I think there is a strong possibility for it to happen.”

Though Madrid have not yet secured an official agreement for Alexander-Arnold, it is evident that the Spanish juggernauts will not relent in their efforts to sign him. A move to the Bernabeu would see Alexander-Arnold link up with England teammate Jude Bellingham and of course, he would be playing for a club that are used to winning multiple honours per season.

It is still unclear as to whether the defender would favour a move or not, but Alexander-Arnold’s name remains one to watch with keen interest in the lead up to the summer window.

