Tottenham Hotspur's backline could be ravaged in the coming months, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT via his transfer newsletter - with star centre-back Cristian Romero potentially being on his way out of the club in the summer transfer window amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Romero joined Tottenham in August 2021, joining from Atalanta on a season-long loan with an option to buy - and, after a solid campaign for the Lilywhites, his move was made permanent the following summer. He's since been a dependable member under all of Tottenham's managers in that time, having had Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte and Ange Postecoglou in the dugout throughout his time in north London - but that has seen other clubs linked, notably Real Madrid.

Romano: Cristian Romero Exit 'a Possibility' for Tottenham

The Argentine defender has been in fine form for the club

The Spanish giants have reportedly been told that they need to pay over £100million for the Argentine to prise him from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in what could be one of the summer's biggest transfer sagas.

Cristian Romero's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 17th Goals 1 =11th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.3 3rd Tackles Per Game 2.1 =2nd Clearances Per Game 2.7 6th Match rating 6.95 7th

And Romano has revealed that whilst Romero's exit is a possibility, it also depends on chairman Daniel Levy's willingness to let him leave - with the Englishman being notorious for dragging out huge fees for his players. Romano told GIVEMESPORT in his transfer newsletter:

"It’s a possibility but not something guaranteed as it depends on Daniel Levy, and we know how strong Spurs are in negotiations. "So it’s something possible, definitely; but it has to be an important financial package or Levy won’t accept anything."

Tottenham's season went horribly wrong whilst Romero was out of action this season. With the Argentine having been in Tottenham's ranks for their first 11 games of the Premier League campaign, it saw the club win five and draw one of those games, though they did lose five in that time.

But with Romero being ruled out for their following 16 games, Tottenham only won a further five - including a torrid run of just one draw and six losses in seven games through the New Year period before an eventual win at Brentford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristian Romero has 42 caps for Argentina, scoring three goals in the process.

Romero's return has yet to coincide with a win just yet, but he will be vital for Postecoglou or whoever their new boss is heading into the future and Tottenham must do all they can to turn bids down for his services.

