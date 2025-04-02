Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap could see various Premier League clubs come in for his signature in the summer transfer window - and Fabrizio Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that the in-form striker has several clubs in for him, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

Delap had only made a handful of appearances in the Premier League prior to this season, having been an understudy on the books at Manchester City earlier in his career - but following his meddling loans in the Championship, Ipswich decided to take the plunge for his services. Although they've struggled as a team, Delap has been a rare shining light on the east coast and that has seen other clubs take interest in his signature.

Romano: Clubs 'Attentive' to Delap, Chelsea and Man Utd Especially Keen

The striker has been in fine form for the Tractor Boys this season

Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that Delap's form so far this season could see him move on from Ipswich - with Chelsea and United thought to be 'attentive' to the situation, with the Red Devils especially having Delap on a shortlist of four to five strikers that they could look to land in the summer months.

Liam Delap's Premier League statistics - Ipswich Town squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =1st Goals 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =6th Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 3rd Match rating 6.68 =4th

Romano wrote of the young English talent:

"There are several clubs attentive to the situation, from Chelsea as they were already keen in January to Manchester United, who’ve add 4/5 names to the striker list and will also decide based on budget availability. "The expectation is for a summer move, for sure."

Wolverhampton Wanderers' win over West Ham United on Tuesday evening pushed Ipswich further into the relegation abyss, now sitting 12 points adrift of safety with just nine games to save their season - and if they don't record at least double the amount of points they've picked up so far this season, it's looking like a swift return to the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap has 10 goals in 28 Premier League games for Ipswich Town.

That is a positive for United and Chelsea, though - as it strengthens their position in the market to land England under-21 star Delap, with the Tractor Boys having less of a foot to stand on when it comes to garnering a huge fee for his services. Where Delap will end up in the summer remains to be seen, though a potential relegation could swing massively in United's favour on a financial basis.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-04-25.