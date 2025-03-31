Viktor Gyokeres has once again been touted for a move to the Premier League, with the latest set of rumours seeing links to Arsenal transpire amid the Gunners' need for an out-and-out striker. And Fabrizio Romano has exclusively written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that the Swedish striker is one of the names on their shortlist, with new sporting director Andrea Berta having appreciated Gyokeres in his recent role at Atletico Madrid.

Gyokeres joined Sporting Lisbon last summer, and he's since burst onto the scene in Portugal by scoring 85 goals in just 92 games for the club in all competitions. He's nabbed 42 strikes in 42 games so far this season, and tops the Primeira Liga top goalscorers charts by double over anyone else - as his 30 strikes see him way ahead of Samu Aghehowa's 15.

Romano: Gyokeres 'On Arsenal List', Berta Appreciates Him

The striker is one of the most in-form players in Europe at the moment

Naturally, that form has tempted the interests of various clubs across Europe, given that teams such as Manchester United have been linked with a potential return to playing under Ruben Amorim, who bought him for Sporting.

Viktor Gyokeres' Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 3rd Goals 30 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 3rd Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 8.07 1st

But Arsenal have always been in the conversation. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out until the end of the season and, barring a major Liverpool slip-up in the Premier League, the Champions League remains the Gunners' best chance of silverware with the club desperate to add a major honour to their trophy cabinet.

But a striker may be imperative towards that - and Romano has stated that Gyokeres is one of the names on Arsenal's list, with sporting director Berta having been fond of the player whilst he was at Atletico Madrid. The journalist wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

"Gyokeres is one of the names on the Arsenal list with [Alexander] Isak (who remains the dream target, but Newcastle insist on keeping him) and [Benjamin] Sesko, who costs a similar amount of money. No talks have started yet, but Berta appreciates Gyokeres since he was at Atletico [Madrid] as director."

Although talks have not started yet, it does appear likely that Gyokeres will move on for pastures new in the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has 15 goals in 26 caps for Sweden.

Whether Gyokeres will be the spearhead of the Arsenal attack remains to be seen - though the Gunners would be adding one of the most in-form stars in world football to their ranks if they do land the former Brighton man.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-03-25.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Fresh Arsenal Contract Update on Bukayo Saka Arsenal and Bukayo Saka are set to hold fresh talks over a new contract, with Andrea Berta taking care of negotiations, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.