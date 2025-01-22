West Ham United “will now look at other opportunities” in their efforts to sign a striker having had a bid for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran turned down in recent days, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

It was reported earlier in the January window that West Ham had seen a £57 million bid for Duran turned down by Aston Villa. The Hammers are clearly keen on the player, having lodged a £40 million offer for him last summer. It is clear, however, that Villa are not easily willing to sell a player that, earlier this season, signed a long-term contract with the club.

According to Romano, the Hammers are now prepared to explore other avenues to secure a different attacking signing after seeing their bid for Duran rejected.

Jhon Duran Deal ‘Probably Impossible’

West Ham still want an attacker

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

“We will see for West Ham, for sure they have more options in the list. They understand that, for Jhon Duran, it’s going to be really tough, probably impossible, and so West Ham will now look at other opportunities. “Many clubs are on the market for strikers, as we can see, like Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and others around Europe. It’s not that easy to find the right player, but there will be some movement, for sure.”

While a deal for Duran is seemingly "impossible", that is not to say that the London club will stop looking for a new forward before the February 3rd deadline.

Niclas Fullkrug has struggled for consistent fitness since his summer arrival and Michail Antonio is expected to be out of action for at least a year after a road traffic accident, so reinforcements up top are pivotal for the Hammers.

Jhon Duran's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 603 15th Goals 7 2nd xG 5.82 2nd Shots Per Game 1.5 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1 =5th Match rating 6.46 15th

West Ham, now under the management of Graham Potter, definitely have more options in the list than just Duran and will understand that they are not the only team that hope to sign a striker this winter. They have been linked with the likes of Noah Okafor and Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi.

West Ham fans will hope that their club are one of the teams to move, especially if they will be unsuccessful in their efforts to lure Duran to the English capital.

