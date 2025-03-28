Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has already missed out on signing one of his most talented former stars at Sporting Lisbon, with Geovany Quenda set to join Chelsea in the summer transfer window - and Fabrizio Romano has told his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that the club haven't made much attempt to land anyone else from the Portuguese club, including Viktor Gyokeres.

Amorim moved from the Primeira Liga leaders to Old Trafford back in November, and although he hasn't quite hit the heights he would've liked for the Red Devils, a summer transfer window would give him the chance to get rid of some high-earning players that don't fit into his mantra, giving him the capital to sign fresh, young talents to come into his plans over the coming months.

Romano: Man Utd Haven't Made Fresh Approach for Gyokeres or Sporting Teammates

The Red Devils may struggle to land the Swedish star

Quenda was one main target linked with the Red Devils, with the youngster having been given his Sporting debut by Amorim at the start of the current campaign - but despite United courting him throughout the January transfer window, shock news emerged when it was reported that Chelsea had won the race for his signature, lining the Portugal international up for a move ahead of next season.

Viktor Gyokeres' Premier League statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 3rd Goals 28 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.9 3rd Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 2nd Match rating 8.04 1st

But Quenda isn't the only player from the Estadio Jose Alvalade that United have been linked with. Gyokeres is the obvious name, but Francisco Trincao, Goncalo Inacio, Ousmane Diomande and Morten Hjulmand have all been touted for moves to Old Trafford throughout their time in the Portuguese capital - with those rumours ramping up when Amorim made the switch to the Theatre of Dreams.

But Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that United have yet to make a 'fresh' approach for any of their players - and although they like Gyokeres, it will be an open race for his signature. Romano said:

"Nothing fresh in terms of contact with and for Sporting players. They obviously like Gyokeres but it will be an open race."

There's no doubting that Gyokeres would be an immense signing for United. His spell at Coventry City was strong enough, scoring 43 goals in 116 games for the Sky Blues - but it's his 83 goals and 25 assists in just 91 outings for Sporting that have elevated him to stardom in Portugal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has 15 goals in just 26 caps for Sweden.

Amorim will be keen to add firepower and goals to his ranks in the summer transfer window - and Gyokeres could be just the remedy for what has been a lack of bite in United's attack this season.

