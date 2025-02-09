Manchester United's new project of targeting younger talent will likely mean a move for Harry Kane is out of the equation despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe's admiration of the Bayern Munich striker, Fabrizio Romano has written in his latest GIVEMESPORT column.

The Red Devils' disappointing season has been highlighted by the poor goalscoring record of forward duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who have managed just five Premier League goals between them. A new forward signing looks to be one of the club's priorities in the summer, especially after Marcus Rashford was sent to Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Whether Rashford leaves United permanently in the summer remains to be seen, but Ruben Amorim will undoubtedly want to bolster his attacking options, and there are not many better frontmen in European football than Kane. The England captain is thriving at the Allianz Arena, bagging 21 goals in 19 Bundesliga games this term and won Europe's Golden Boot last season with 44 goals in 45 games.

Manchester United Unlikely To Move For Harry Kane

The Red Devils are shifting their focus to building a more youth-oriented squad

Manchester United's co-owners INEOS' strategy of rebuilding United is to focus on signing youth prospects and developing them into first-team stars, which was put into motion last summer. Noussair Mazraoui, 26, was the club's oldest signing, and the January transfer window saw Patrick Dorgu, 20, arrive from Leece and Ayden Heaven, 18, join from Arsenal's youth academy.

Kane, 31, doesn't fit the criteria for the Red Devils despite the club's long-term interest in the Bayern man and Ratcliffe admiring the former Tottenham Hotspur forward. He is purportedly earning €480,700 (£400,500) per week at the Allianz Arena, and the Premier League club are looking to reduce salaries among several cost-cutting measures.

Speculation is growing over Kane's future amid a 'secret' release clause of €80 million (£66 million) coming into effect in the summer. There were suggestions that United could swoop for the second-highest goalscorer in English top-flight history once that fee drops to £54 million in January 2026, but he will be 32 at this point, and there's an urgency for a new striker to arrive at Old Trafford now rather than in a years' time.

Harry Kane Statistics (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 19 Goals 21 Expected Goals (xG) 16.00 Scoring Frequency 73min Goals per game 1.1 Shots per game 4.0 Shots on target per game 2.0 Goal conversion 28% Assists 6 Total Duels Won 3.0 (49%)

Kane was heavily linked with a move to the Theater of Dreams before he signed for Bayern, and Amorim's predecessor, Erik ten Hag, made him his top target. A move didn't occur because his wages would have been problematic from a Financial Fairplay perspective after Casemiro's £70 million arrival from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

