Arsenal remain on the lookout for opportunities in the January transfer window and could be ready to make a major signing if a player they admire becomes available, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have yet to make any moves in the winter window but are staying cautious as the month progresses and are keeping tabs on market developments.

Arsenal are appreciative of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, but a deal for the Brazilian ace remains difficult this month, considering he is a crucial player at Molineux.

According to Romano, Wolves are not going to make it easy for any interested club in their pursuit of Cunha, including the North Londoners, who were linked with the 25-year-old last month.

Arsenal Admirers of Matheus Cunha

The Gunners are ready for moves in January

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that Cunha is a player Arsenal admire, but they do not anticipate an easy negotiation with Wolves if they choose to advance their pursuit in January:

“In case there will be an opportunity, we had many links these days with Matheus Cunha, he is a player they like. “But at the moment, Wolves are not going to make it anything easy, because he is a crucial player for them, so it's not going to be an easy negotiation. “But just in general, in case, a player appreciated by Arsenal appears on the market and could be available at a good fee, I think Arsenal could be ready.”

Mikel Arteta’s side are believed to be exploring forward options on the market after Bukayo Saka's injury, which is expected to sideline him for at least two months following hamstring surgery.

Arsenal were heavily linked with the arrival of a new wide forward in the summer but opted to invest in Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino before welcoming Raheem Sterling on loan on transfer deadline day.

Recent reports have suggested Arsenal could dip into the loan market once more in January to bolster their frontline but are unable to temporarily sign any more players from Premier League clubs, having welcomed Sterling and Neto on loan last window.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Wins 11 Draws 7 Losses 2 Goals scored 39 Goals conceded 19 Points per game 2.00

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 10, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, January 10th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-01-25.