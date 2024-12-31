Liverpool could consider signing a new defender in January if an opportunity similar to Federico Chiesa’s summer move arises, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds welcomed the Italian international on a cut-price £10m deal in August and may look to strike another low-cost deal to bolster their backline in January.

According to Romano, the Premier League leaders are not expected to be busy in the winter market and are ‘very happy’ with the current situation under Arne Slot.

Their main focus is still to resolve the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who all have expiring contracts that run out in June.

Liverpool are said to be looking for solutions ‘as soon as possible’, considering that from January 1, the star trio will be able to strike pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs for a free transfer in the summer.

Liverpool Eyeing Defensive Signing Opportunities

Not expecting a busy January window

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that Liverpool’s business in January will likely depend on opportunities – the Reds are not expected to be busy in early 2025:

“If there will be again an opportunity, as, for example, was Federico Chiesa in the final days of the summer window, Liverpool could consider a move in this case, I think, in the defensive positions. “Otherwise, Liverpool are really not super busy, very happy with the current situation. “And obviously the main focus is on these three contracts, because it's too important for Liverpool to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”

After Liverpool’s 5-0 win at West Ham on Sunday, Salah revealed he is still ‘far away’ from signing a new Anfield contract, while no official announcements on Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold’s futures have yet been made.

It is believed that Alexander-Arnold will be the hardest to retain, considering his long-term admirers at Real Madrid and reports suggesting a deal between Liverpool’s academy graduate and Los Blancos is now nearing completion.

His exit after the season could likely prompt Liverpool to search for a new starting right-back, while the Reds could also give Conor Bradley a chance, as he has developed significantly under Slot this season.

Liverpool are first in the Premier League and eight points clear of Nottingham Forest in second, having lost just once in their first 18 games.

Slot’s men will next face Manchester United at home on January 5, before taking on Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final three days later.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-12-24.