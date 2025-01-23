Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha has been heavily linked with a move away from Molineux in recent days, with manager Vitor Pereira calling out his body language in Monday's 3-1 loss to Chelsea - and Fabrizio Romano has posted in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that there are 'more clubs calling' aside from Arsenal, with the Gunners keen on a move for the striker.

Cunha looked to be on his way to a surprise new contract in the Black Country earlier in the month, despite Wolves' battle with relegation, and interest coming from other clubs in the transfer market. He's produced his best season in the west Midlands yet, almost single-handedly keeping Wolves in the Premier League with some superb displays in their forward ranks - and fans, rightly, heralded his potential renewal.

Romano: 'More Clubs Calling' For Wolves' Matheus Cunha

The attacker has plenty of suitors after a superb season

However, during their 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday, the Brazilian showed some poor body language that was called upon by gaffer Pereira. It coincided with links away from the club, with Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in particular being named as potential sides able to take him away from Wolves, and he's since been touted with moves across the continent.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =2nd Goals 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.34 1st

But Romano has stated in his newsletter that there will be more clubs than just the Gunners interested, and although he is unwilling to mention those teams for the time being, there will be movement expected on his future in the rest of the transfer window. When asked which clubs are keen, the journalist said:

"Arsenal for sure, but I'm told there are more clubs calling. I don't want to mention the four or five names of clubs now... but there will be movement for sure as Cunha is expected to be one of the big names for the final 10 days."

Cunha has 10 goals and four assists in his 21 Premier League games this season, and although he has failed to contribute in his last three games against Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Chelsea, the former Atletico Madrid man will be key to seeing points added to Wolves' tally in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has yet to score for Brazil, despite having 11 caps for his country.

Wolves are only clear of the bottom three by a four-goal difference over Ipswich Town, and their fate will be settled by May - but if Cunha isn't involved, then it could be a huge struggle to pick up points for Pereira's men.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-01-25.

