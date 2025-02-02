Everton are reluctant to shut the door on further incomings this transfer window, despite having already sealed a move for Flamengo ace Charly Alcaraz, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees are closing in on a loan deal to bring Alcaraz back to the Premier League, and the ex-Southampton forward is set to be David Moyes' first signing of the transfer window. But the Everton top brass are eager to back their new manager as best as they can, and as many as two additional deals could be on the cards before the 11pm deadline on Monday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League table, nine points above the relegation zone.

Romano: Everton Set to be 'Busy' Ahead of Transfer Window Deadline

Moyes is eager to further strengthen his options

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that Everton were yet to sign off on their transfer activity this window, and were still exploring further deals. He said:

"I think it's a possibility for Everton to do something else. Yes, Alcaraz is done, and they are looking also more options. So I think Everton will be busy. I don't want to mention names too early, but they are working on options. They are working on things. And so I think Everton will be busy ahead of the deadline."

In a report to X (formerly Twitter), Romano confirmed that Everton held negotiations with German outfit Freiburg, and submitted two proposals for Merlin Rohl. However, their approach was unsuccessful and the midfielder is now expected to stay put.

They could still be in the market for a new addition to the middle of the park nonetheless, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Junior Dina Ebimbe also of interest. The Bundesliga side are thought to be holding out for offers up to £12.5 million for the 24-year-old.

Additionally, a new striker has also risen up the list of priorities following injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti. Sheffield United talent Louie Marsh and Nottingham Forest centre-forward Taiwo Awoniyi are both options in this regard.

