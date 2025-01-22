Crystal Palace could make at least one more signing in January after welcoming winger Romain Esse, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles are preparing for a busy conclusion to the winter transfer window and are expected to strengthen Oliver Glasner’s squad further after securing Esse on a long-term deal last week.

The 19-year-old winger became the first January addition at Selhurst Park, signing a contract until June 2030, after Palace beat late competition from Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

The South London club have also lost a player, with defender Trevoh Chalobah recalled from his loan by Chelsea, and it remains to be seen whether Palace will bring in a replacement for the Englishman.

Crystal Palace Eye Another January Signing

After welcoming Romain Esse

Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Palace could make at least one more signing in January and remain active in the market following Esse’s arrival:

“I think it's a possibility to bring in at least one more player. So Palace are still busy in the market, they want to back Glasner. “Esse was not an easy one also, because Bournemouth tried to enter the race in the final days, and they were able still to close the deal and to get it done. “Now I think they could do something else, I expect them to do at least one more signing. So for sure, they would be busy in the final days.”

Palace have been impressive in the Premier League recently, losing only once in their last 11 games and winning five to climb to 12th in the table.

Glasner’s side have rediscovered their attacking spark after struggling to replace Michael Olise earlier in the season and are now one of the hottest teams in the division, with Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the line.

The Frenchman has scored four goals in his last three top-flight appearances, including a brace in their 2-0 victory over West Ham last weekend.

Palace will next host Brentford on Sunday before visiting Premier League strugglers Manchester United the following weekend.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Wins 6 Draws 9 Losses 7 Goals scored 25 Goals conceded 28 Points per game 1.23

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-01-25.