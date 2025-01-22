Arsenal remain interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who could leave Molineux in the final days of the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are reportedly long-term admirers of the Brazilian forward and are closely monitoring developments in the West Midlands, as Cunha continues discussions over a new contract at Wolves.

According to Romano, if an agreement over a new deal is not reached soon, Wolves could consider allowing Cunha to leave in January amid growing interest from Premier League clubs.

The 25-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his contract, which expires in June 2026, and it remains uncertain whether he will commit his future with a new deal.

Arsenal Keeping Tabs on Matheus Cunha

Amid his uncertain Wolves future

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that more Premier League clubs might join the race for Cunha if he becomes available in January:

“There is still interest from Arsenal, they always had this player on their list. I think there are more clubs from Premier League who can enter the race eventually, if Wolves decide to open the doors to his exit, which they didn't at the moment. “Wolves insist they want to keep the player, they want to sign his new deal as soon as possible, but in case the door will be open in the next days, I think there could be some interesting movement in the final days of the window for Cunha, because there is interest, for sure.”

Cunha has been impressive for Wolves this season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 21 Premier League appearances.

The 25-year-old ranks eighth in goal involvements among all players in the top flight and is directly responsible for nearly half of Wolves’ 32 goals.

Nottingham Forest appear to be the latest club to express interest in Cunha – according to Sky Sports, the City Ground outfit are considering a January move for the Brazilian, who is considered ‘unlikely’ to sign a contract extension.

Cunha joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid for a club-record £44m in 2023 and has made 78 appearances in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 13 assists.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 10 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 170 Minutes played 1,698

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-01-25.