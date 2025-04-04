Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have a chance to sign Rayan Cherki in a bargain deal this summer due to a release clause in his contract, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The 21-year-old French playmaker has been in sensational form this season for Lyon, registering eight goals and 17 assists in all competitions to help lead the side to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Those performances have seen several of Europe's top clubs take an interest in a potential deal for him during the upcoming summer transfer window, but a deal won't be easy to do.

Fabrizio Romano: Cherki Has a 'Not Easy' Release Clause

Deal still considered a bargain

Manchester United, Tottenham and other Premier League clubs have all been linked with a move to bolster their attack this summer, with reports suggesting that Cherki could be available for as little as £25m.

Lyon are in financial trouble and have been handed a provisional relegation to Ligue 2 as a result, which could see them forced to allow a number of top talents to leave the club.

When asked about the situation regarding Cherki specifically and whether there is a release clause in his contract that could see him move on, Romano shared added details about any potential move for the attacking midfielder who has been called a 'future Ballon d'Or winner'.

"Yes, but it’s not an 'easy' clause. Lyon insist there are certain conditions to be met, so it’s not that simple. In any case, for me, it’s a potential bargain as he is an excellent talent."

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 23 Goals 6 Assists 9 Goal-creating actions 16 Minutes played 1,494

Man Utd are expected to be busy in the market for a forward and Cherki's creativity would be a welcome addition to the number ten position in Ruben Amorim's system, while Spurs could look to make big changes and he would fit their usual profile of a young player with great potential.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 04/04/2025.