Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after reports linked him with Liverpool earlier this week - however, Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on any notion of him leaving, telling GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast that the Blues are 'really relaxed' over a potential departure from west London.

Palmer began the campaign in the same fashion as he ended the last, although he's had quiet spells throughout the season. A current six-game run without a goal or assist has seen Palmer go through his biggest barren spell since making his Premier League debut for the Blues - though he'll be expected to get back to his best before the end of the season, with Chelsea still wanting to keep him as their star player amid Liverpool's supposed interest.

Romano: Chelsea 'Relaxed' About Palmer's Future

The attacking star has been their best player over the past eighteen months

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast, Romano stated that Chelsea are 'relaxed' about Palmer's future with their creative star being on a long-term contract, alongside the club aiming to qualify for the Champions League at the end of the current season, with aspirations of winning the Premier League title in the future.

Cole Palmer's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =1st Goals 14 1st Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.6 1st Shots Per Game 3.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.3 2nd Match rating 7.43 1st

Romano said:

"Well look, at the moment Chelsea are really relaxed, as [Enzo] Maresca is mentioning in public. But also internally at the club, they are really relaxed about the situation of Cole Palmer. "First of all, they remain optimistic on the opportunity to get this first place in the league, and to be able to play Champions League next season - so there is full focus on the pitch. "There is nothing in terms of Cole Palmer informing Chelsea about his desire to go. At the moment, Chelsea are really, really relaxed, as Maresca has said. "The contract is very long and he's a crucial player for them, so at the moment it's completely, completely relaxed."

Chelsea are currently just one point outside the Champions League spots with 11 games to go, and having spent three years away from the competition, Maresca will be looking to get them back to the big time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer has two goals in 11 England caps.

However, the Premier League could pick up an extra spot in Europe's elite club competition due to current sides Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa doing well in the tournament's co-efficient - and that could see them finish fifth and still qualify, in which they have a slight bit of leeway by sitting two points ahead of sixth-placed Newcastle United.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-02-25.

