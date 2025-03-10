Manchester United will be aiming to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, as Ruben Amorim looks to fix a goalscoring issue at Old Trafford - but Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that the Red Devils have still not made any decision on who they will sign just yet, with their budget set to be the difference-maker on which talisman they bring in - and one could be Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have acted as the two strikers for the Red Devils this season, but their lack of incisiveness has cost the Red Devils in the final third. Zirkzee leads the goalscoring charts of the duo with a measly three Premier League strikes to his name, slightly ahead of Hojlund with two, and that has contributed to their 14th-placed standing in the top-flight table.

Romano: Man Utd 'Have Not Made Decision' on New Striker

Goals will be on the agenda for the Red Devils in the transfer market

With United in need of a figurehead, the transfer window over the summer will give them a huge chance to bolster their front line, and having been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, it's seen the transfer rumour mill in full swing.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =4th Goals 12 1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =7th Shots Per Game 2 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2 =2nd Match rating 6.88 6th

But Mateta has also been linked recently as a result of his superb performances for Palace under Oliver Glasner, and as a more cost-effective option to Amorim, he could be in their sights. However, Romano has stated that their decision on a new striker will be budget-related - and as a result, nothing is advanced at this stage. The journalist exclusively told GIVEMESPORT via his transfer newsletter:

"There are reports on Osimhen, Gyokeres, Mateta, there will be more. The reality is that Man United have not made any decision on the striker yet and the budget will make the difference, so it's still early to know who they're going to sign. Nothing advanced at this stage."

Former Lyon striker Mateta bagged 16 goals in the league last season under Glasner, propelling Palace into the top half after a superb end to the campaign - and that has been followed up this season, with a further 12 goals under the Austrian's tutelage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jean-Philippe Mateta has 36 goals for Crystal Palace in 120 games at Premier League level.

That Premier League experience has seen the 27-year-old become one of the most feared strikers in the division - with a £40million price tag being put on his head by the Eagles, according to reports.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-03-25.

