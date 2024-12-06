Liverpool are in talks with Ibrahima Konate and his representatives over a new deal for the defender, with the Merseyside club increasingly confident that an agreement can be reached, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Konate has enjoyed an excellent start to the new season, scoring once in 12 Premier League starts, with the Reds boasting the best defensive record in the division. Suffering a knee injury during last week's win over Real Madrid, the Frenchman will, however, now miss a crucial set of fixtures, with his return not expected to be for several weeks.

Regardless of this set-back, Liverpool are keen on penning the imperious centre-back down to a new long-term deal, with his current agreement set to expire in the summer of 2026. The club's coaching staff view Konate as essential to the project, and are likely eager to reward him for his impressive form, by significantly boosting his modest purported £70,000 weekly wage.

Konate and Liverpool in Contract Talks

His partnership with Van Dijk is integral to Slot's team

Arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, Konate has made over 100 appearances for Liverpool, and has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League. The 25-year-old has formulated a dominant partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds' back four.

Featuring in every league game under Arne Slot prior to his injury last week, it's clear just how important the Dutch boss views Konate. Thus, it's imperative that the north-west club secure the France international to a new long-term deal, and allocate him a wage that reflects his standing in the squad and within the rest of the league.

It appears this fresh contract could be imminent, with journalist Romano revealing on X that Liverpool and the player's entourage are currently negotiating terms:

The future of Konate's partner, Van Dijk, is less clear, with the 33-year-old's deal expiring at the end of the season. David Ornstein revealed this week that the club have offered the Netherlands international a new contract.

Konate's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 12 Goals 1 Pass Accuracy 91.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.24 Tackles Per 90 1.3 Interceptions Per 90 0.37 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.59

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 06/12/2024