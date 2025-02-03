Aston Villa have yet to decide whether to entertain Manchester United’s interest in wide forward Leon Bailey, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Villans reportedly received an enquiry from United over the Jamaican forward, who is earning £120,000-per-week, but have yet to make a decision on his future at the club.

According to Romano, Villa’s pursuit of Joao Felix could pave the way for Bailey’s departure, but the West Midlands club has yet to agree on the Portuguese forward’s loan terms with Chelsea.

Villa are anticipating a busy finish to the January transfer window, with Marcus Rashford’s arrival likely to be followed by Paris Saint-Germain attacker Marco Asensio joining on loan.

Man United Eyeing Leon Bailey

Villa yet to make a decision on his future

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, has revealed that Man United have made contact with Aston Villa over Bailey, but have yet to receive an answer regarding the Jamaican international’s availability:

“There are many links between Manchester United and Leon Bailey, what’s the situation, guys, I told you yesterday night, in the video, and I can repeat today, that Man United made contact with Aston Villa for Leon Bailey. “But remember, Aston Villa, yes, signed Marcus Rashford, official, completed loan, buy option £40 million, are going to sign Marco Asensio on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, salary covered. “But, at the moment, they are still not able to sign Joao Felix because Chelsea are not opening the doors to their conditions. So Villa have to decide what Leon Bailey wants to do.”

Bailey has been a regular under Unai Emery this term, making 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

The 27-year-old penned a contract extension at Villa Park less than 12 months ago and still has more than two years left on his deal, which expires in June 2027.

Man United have yet to bring in reinforcements for their frontline this month but are believed to be targeting a new forward after Rashford’s loan exit.

