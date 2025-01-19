Marcus Rashford's anticipated Manchester United departure is edging ever closer, and Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are set to hold further contacts regarding a potential move, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Ruben Amorim has decided to once again leave the 27-year-old out of his squad for the Red Devils' clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (January 19). He hasn't appeared for the club since he was dropped by the Portuguese coach for a 2-1 win against Manchester City (December 15).
Rashford responded to missing the Manchester Derby by suggesting he was 'ready for a new challenge'. He's made just one matchday squad since those comments, remaining on the substitutes bench for a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Old Trafford (December 30).
|
Marcus Rashford Premier League Stats (This Season)
|
Appearances
|
15
|
Goals
|
4
|
Assists
|
1
|
Goals Per Game
|
0.27
|
Shots
|
16
|
Shots On Target
|
9
|
Shooting Accuracy
|
56%
|
Passes
|
312
|
Passes Per Match
|
20.80
|
Big Chances Created
|
4
|
Crosses
|
27
Romano: Dortmund and Barcelona Set For More Talks Over Rashford
The United Star's Exit Looks Increasingly Likely
Romano gave an update on Rashford's situation after he was omitted from Amorim's squad for the home game against Brighton. He suggested Dortmund and Barca are set to hold further negotiations with United for the 60-cap England international:
"Marcus Rashford, not even on the bench once again for Manchester United as expected. Negotiations over his exit to follow next week with Borussia Dortmund and Barça ready for more contacts."
Rashford has been with United his entire career, making 426 appearances and bagging 138 goals and 63 assists. He seemed untouchable two seasons ago when he struck a career-best tally of 30 goals. But his form has since nosedived amid question marks over his professionalism and commitment to the club.
The Red Devils academy graduate has over three years left on his contract, worth a purported £300,000 per week. He counts as a homegrown talent and a potential sale who ensures the club are compliant with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.
Manchester United reportedly prefer a straight loan rather than a sale this month. They want to assess the situation in the summer amid interest from Dortmund, Barca while Arsenal and West Ham United are the two English clubs seemingly eyeing the versatile attacker.
All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 19/01/2025.
