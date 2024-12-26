Fabrizio Romano says that Liverpool's transfer plans for 2025 currently revolve around the summer window rather than January, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds had a very quiet summer transfer window in 2024 with Arne Slot only signing Federico Chiesa to enhance his squad after taking over from Jurgen Klopp, while goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was also signed for next summer.

But the Anfield giants have dominated in the Premier League so far this season and currently sit top of the table four points clear of Chelsea with a game in hand before the Boxing Day fixtures began. With the squad all happy and Slot pleased with his options, Romano told his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter that he expects the club to be busy in 2025 but mainly in the summer - with some targets already being monitored at this stage.

"In the summer will be busy for sure, Liverpool are already monitoring players for the summer. The main focus now is on Trent, Salah and Van Dijk's contracts."

Contract Situations Key for Liverpool Season

Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold could leave

In a strange situation for such a large club, Liverpool face the prospect of losing arguably their three most important players for absolutely nothing in the same summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at the end of the current season and unless fresh terms are agreed to extend their stay before the turn of the year, all three players will be available to speak to foreign clubs about the prospect of a move abroad on a free transfer from January 1st.

The club have remained relaxed so far about the situations, with official offers tabled to all and negotiations ongoing, but there have been no agreements thus far.

Salah's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 16 Goals 15 Assists 11 Shots Per 90 3.47 Key Passes Per 90 1.92 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.67

GIVEMESPORT sources have previously revealed that Alexander-Arnold will not entertain talks with other clubs before a final decision is made on his Liverpool future, despite strong interest from Real Madrid, while GMS sources are also informed of major interest from Saudi Arabia in star forward Salah.

It makes sense that those deals are taking priority for Liverpool chiefs, and with the team performing so well it's evident that reinforcements aren't necessarily a requirement for mid-season either.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 26/12/2024.