Liverpool fans will desperately be vying for the club to sign a new right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the Reds star heavily reported to be on his way to Real Madrid - but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast that Conor Bradley may be the heir to his throne after his rapid rise in their ranks in recent months.

Alexander-Arnold has been part of a Liverpool side that has won it all since he came to the fore as a first-team player. Winning the Champions League in 2018/19, the Reds' homegrown talent has also added a Premier League trophy to their ranks alongside various domestic trophies. But with his contract up at the end of the season, that has seen him reportedly agree terms with Real Madrid on a new deal - though Bradley could be the one to take his throne.

Romano: Liverpool 'Really Love' Conor Bradley

The youngster has patiently been waiting for his opportunity

Bradley has had it tough in terms of finding a route into Liverpool's first team, having to oust his way past Alexander-Arnold if he was to make a dent in the first-team.

Conor Bradley's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 17th Shots Per Game 0.6 12th Tackles Per Game 0.5 17th Interceptions Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.22 21st

But appearing in the side after Alexander-Arnold suffered injuries at the start of 2024, Bradley recorded three assists and scored his first goal for the club in his first two Premier League games against Bournemouth and Chelsea - and he's been a regular fixture ever since.

There is no doubting that Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world, especially in terms of creativity - but with a ready-made replacement in Bradley, Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast that the club 'really love' Bradley and believe he could be the next big thing at Anfield. He said:

"He's going to be a big miss, but they really love Conor Bradley, not just the fans. "I can guarantee that those internally at the club, they are convinced that Conor can be the next big thing for Liverpool. "So I'm sure they will give him a lot of confidence in the next year, I would say, because they trust him. They believe he has big potential and he's already a very good player. "So I see Liverpool trusting him, that maybe they can add one more player in that position. It's a possibility."

Alexander-Arnold, should he feature in the remainder of Liverpool's nine Premier League games to bring home the title, would end his Anfield career with 358 appearances to his name - and having already scored 22 goals with 87 assists to his name, it could be a lot for Bradley to achieve.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Bradley has 17 caps for Northern Ireland, scoring three goals.

But given that the star is just 21 years of age, there is plenty of room for him to develop and become a huge star for Arne Slot.

