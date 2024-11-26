Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies and Real Madrid as they plan to sign a new left-back in 2025, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Red Devils are said to be keeping close tabs on the Canadian star, as well as Bournemouth ace Milos Kerkez, who is firmly among the candidates to join Ruben Amorim’s squad next year.

According to Romano, Real Madrid are still in the race for Davies’ signature but have yet to reach an agreement for the 24-year-old’s summer arrival.

The Bayern defender, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is now also being targeted by Man United. The Premier League giants are expected to bring in a new left-back in 2025 and have included Davies as one of their options:

“I already mentioned to you Milos Kerkez, the left back from Bournemouth, but there are other candidates. “From what I'm hearing, we know that Man United are closely monitoring what happens between Real Madrid and Alphonso Davies. Real Madrid are there, but still, nothing signed. “In any case, Manchester United have several candidates, not only Alphonso Davies and Milos Kerkez, who are players they have been monitoring. “So Man United in 2025 will bring in a new left back. They are working on that.”

Widely regarded as one of the best attacking full-backs in the world, Davies has been a key player for Bayern since his arrival from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019 and remains so under new boss Vincent Kompany.

Despite his uncertain future at the club, the Belgian tactician has ensured Davies gets plenty of game time, with the Canadian making 16 appearances across all competitions this term and providing three assists.

The Canadian defender still has the option to renew his deal with the Bundesliga giants, according to his agent, Nedal Huoseh.

Man United, meanwhile, have welcomed Luke Shaw back into first-team action for the 1-1 draw against Ipswich on Sunday, after the England international missed the start of the season through injury.

The 29-year-old, however, was deployed as a left centre-back after coming on as a substitute in the second half, with Diogo Dalot taking the left wing-back role in Amorim’s debut game in the Premier League.

Alphonso Davies' Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 10 Goals / assists 0 / 1 Pass accuracy % 90.3 Tackles per 90 1.85 Clearances per 90 1.09 Minutes played 825

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-11-24.