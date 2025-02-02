Manchester United are yet to shut the door on new signings this window, and could still move for one offensive player following Marcus Rashford's departure to Aston Villa, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has been exiled from the squad since December last year, and a transfer away from Old Trafford has seemed almost inevitable. He is set to join Unai Emery's squad on loan until the end of the season and VIlla also hold an option to buy the player permanently for a fee in the region of £40 million.

Romano: United to 'Add One More Offensive Player'

They have been closely linked with Bayern Munich's Tel

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that Manchester United may well insist on signing a new attacker before the transfer window deadline, following recent exits. He said:

"Could be [Manchester United signing another attacker]. I think, especially if Rashford goes, as I expect him to, I think Rashford and Malacia will go in the next hours. Man United could add one more offensive player."

A player who Manchester United have been keeping tabs on as of late is Bayern Munich ace Mathys Tel, who looks increasingly likely to leave Bavaria this window. The Frenchman has a number of suitors in the Premier League, including Tottenham, who were prepared to cough up £50 million for a permanent deal. However, Tel has rejected the Lilywhites as a possible destination, favouring others in England instead.

Arsenal are also "in contact", but the Red Devils are expected to submit an official proposal today, GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal.

Mathys Tel's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 8 Minutes Played 256 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.52 Key Passes per 90 0.36 Successful Take-Ons per 90 2.14

Meanwhile, amid the recently-announced arrival of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for around £30 million, Manchester United are expecting Tyrell Malacia to head to the club's egress before the Monday deadline. The proposed deal with Benfica has collapsed, but alternative options are being explored nonetheless.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Could Beat Arsenal' to Signing £80,000-a-Week Forward Manchester United may attempt to overcome Arsenal in the battle to recruit Mathys Tel after freeing up further funds

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 02/02/2025