Manchester United could see a windfall come into their club in the summer if former forward Mason Greenwood moves on from Marseille in the upcoming transfer window - but Fabrizio Romano has stated that there is nothing advanced for his exit from the Ligue 1 outfit just yet, with the journalist writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that there are 'no negotiations' with other clubs for his services.

Greenwood burst onto the scene at United back in the 2019/20 campaign, scoring 17 goals in just 49 games for the Red Devils - and keeping that form up, he ended his time at Old Trafford with 35 strikes in 129 games, with 22 of those coming in the Premier League until he was suspended by the club in January 2022.

Romano: Man Utd Setback as Greenwood Talks 'Not Happening'

His Marseille departure could give the Red Devils money to spend

After a loan spell at Getafe, Marseille were the club to take a plunge on his talents, signing a five-year deal on a move that was worth up to €31.6million (£26.3million) - where he's hit 16 goals in 28 games for the French side.

Mason Greenwood's Ligue 1 statistics - Marseille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 =1st Goals 15 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =5th Shots Per Game 3.4 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.8 1st Match rating 7.38 2nd

But he's been dropped by boss Roberto de Zerbi, with reports suggesting that his low work-rate in training has forced the Italian's hand - and that has seen him tipped to leave the Stade Velodrome despite only signing at the start of the season.

However, although reports have tipped him with a move away from the French Riviera, Romano has poured cold water over the notion of him leaving, writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that no negotiations have taken place with other clubs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood has switched alliances to represent Jamaica at international level, having made one England cap.

And that could affect United's summer transfer plans, with the Red Devils having a sell-on fee that could be as high as 60 percent, which would welcome a significant windfall for Ruben Amorim to boost his squad. Romano wrote:

"Many rumours but nothing decided at this stage for Greenwood. There are not even negotiations with other clubs."

United will be looking to add to their goalscoring ranks in the coming months, having seen Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund score just six Premier League goals between them this term - and any fee garnered from Greenwood's potential Marseille departure could be the difference between a good striker and a top striker to change their fortunes.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-03-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.