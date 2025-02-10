Arsenal are eyeing a ‘massive’ striker signing in the summer transfer window, with RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko among the candidates, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Gunners had a quiet January window despite being expected to sign a new forward, having lost Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka to long-term injuries.

They have now seemingly pushed back their plans to secure a new number nine for Mikel Arteta until the summer, with both Sesko and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak remaining on the radar.

Arsenal considered a move for Sesko in January, but Leipzig had no intention of selling their key player and one of the Bundesliga’s top scorers mid-season.

Arsenal Eyed Benjamin Sesko Move

In the January transfer window

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Arsenal ‘will do something big’ for the striker position this summer after a quiet winter market:

“For the striker position, very clear ideas at Arsenal, they will do something very big, very important, massive in the summer. “Today, Benjamin Sesko scored and provided an assist for RB Leipzig. So he has reached 15 goals for Leipzig this season, four assists and already 100 professional goals with club and country for Benjamin Sesko. “So congratulations to the young striker, Arsenal in January were trying to understand the conditions of the deal, but immediately, from RB Leipzig, the doors were absolutely closed. No chance to negotiate with the Red Bull group in January.”

Sesko has been in impressive form lately, scoring six goals in his last eight Bundesliga appearances and assisting another.

The 21-year-old has netted 15 times and provided four assists in all competitions this season, making him Leipzig’s joint-top goal contributor alongside Lois Openda.

Sesko was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates last summer but snubbed Arsenal’s interest by committing his future to Leipzig with a new five-year deal.

The Slovenian international is believed to have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place with the German club, which would reportedly allow him to leave for a fee of £60m this summer.

Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 20 Goals 9 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 162 Minutes played 1,455

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-02-25.