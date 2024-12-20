Arsenal have had another decent start to their season, which currently sees them third in the Premier League and flying in the Champions League - but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT via his transfer newsletter that the Gunners have currently not decided on any concrete targets ahead of the transfer window.

The Gunners have only won half of their 16 Premier League games, drawing six - but crucially, they have been as hard to beat as ever, with only Liverpool conceding more. They're currently six points behind the Reds in the table, and whilst the league is a genuine possibility, they'll want to strengthen their position in the title race. And that could lead them to sign new players in the January transfer window.

Romano: Arsenal Have 'Nothing Concrete' in January Transfer Dealings

The Gunners will bide their time for now

However, writing exclusively for GIVEMESPORT in his transfer newsletter, Romano has stated that although the Gunners will be 'attentive' in the January transfer window, they currently have not decided on any targets in the transfer window as Mikel Arteta waits for the moment to strike in terms of any incomings. Romano said:

"Arsenal will be attentive on the market in January, but I can guarantee that as of today, there are no concrete targets already decided or talks ongoing."

The January window has rarely been one for Arteta to exploit; though in 2023, he confirmed the triple capture of Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho.

Trossard has been a strong capture in particular, though he was looking to leave Brighton at the time and so a similar position may have to arise for any potential deals.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 8 =3rd Goals scored 29 5th Goals conceded 15 2nd Shots Taken Per Game 14.1 =8th Shots Conceded Per Game 11.2 4th Match rating 32.3 5th

The Gunners are also third in the Champions League's newfound league phase table, behind only Liverpool and Barcelona. A win against Dinamo Zagreb will almost surely secure a place in the round of 16, whilst a draw will mathematically confirm their place in the play-offs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have only accrued 30 points after 16 games - fewer than their 43 points at this stage in 2022/23, and 36 points last season.

New signings would help bolster that push, but whether Arteta can get his hands on anyone remains to be seen - and if the Gunners can land a top target, their second half of the season could go from title hopefuls to real contenders to land the trophy at the third time of asking, after falling short to Manchester City over the past two seasons.