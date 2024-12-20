Arsenal are not in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani in the January transfer window, despite the Frenchman’s upcoming availability on the market, Fabrizio Romano has reported in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Gunners have been ruled out as potential suitors of Kolo Muani for now, after recent reports linked the 26-year-old with an Emirates move in early 2025.

According to Romano, the PSG forward could be one to watch for several clubs next month, having struggled for regular minutes under boss Luis Enrique this season:

“There are no contacts ongoing with Kolo Muani or PSG so far, but Kolo will be available on the market so could be one to watch for several clubs.”

Kolo Muani has made just two starts in Ligue 1 this term and scored twice, with Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos ahead of him in the pecking order at Parc des Princes.

The Frenchman has endured a tough 16 months in France ever since joining PSG in a £76m deal from Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2023 and has already been heavily linked with departure in January.

Reports have named Manchester United as another possible destination for the 26-year-old next month, while it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will enter the battle for him in the coming weeks.

The Gunners have decided against signing a new forward in the summer and carefully invested in the squad after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, welcoming the likes of Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori on permanent deals, while Raheem Sterling and Neto joined on loan.

When asked about any possible signings in January, Mikel Arteta remarked he ‘fully trusts the squad’ ahead of 2025 and revealed Arsenal’s business will depend on available opportunities.

The Gunners are siting third in the Premier League table before their visit to Crystal Palace on Saturday, having won just once in their last three games.

Randal Kolo Muani's Paris Saint-Germain Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 4.7 Expected assisted goals 0.9 Minutes played 358

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-12-24.