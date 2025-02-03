Chelsea are reluctant to accept Aston Villa’s loan proposal for Joao Felix on transfer deadline day, Fabrizio Romano has revealed on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast.

Villa remain keen on securing the Portugal international on a late loan deal, even after signing Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio's pending arrival, but reportedly face a stumbling block in their pursuit of a deal after he has had a £60m price tag slapped on him.

According to Romano, Chelsea view Villa as direct competitors for a Champions League spot and are unwilling to agree to a loan deal for Felix, similar to their stance on Axel Disasi.

The French defender is thought to be prioritising a move to Villa Park before the deadline but now appears unlikely to join Unai Emery’s side for the same reason.

Aston Villa Eyeing Joao Felix Move

Chelsea hesitant over his departure to Villa Park

Romano, speaking on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast, revealed that Chelsea are currently in line to block Felix’s potential loan move to Villa, but the situation remains one to watch on deadline day:

“Aston Villa wanted the player even after Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, they were still trying for Joao Felix, but as we mentioned, for Disasi, Chelsea see them as a concrete competitor for the Champions League spot and so they are not accepting a loan deal for Aston Villa. “So let's see. But I think Joao Felix is going to be one of the main names of this deadline day.”

Felix - who has been described as 'world-class' - is now looking to leave Chelsea just seven months after signing a six-year deal with the West London club, having struggled for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca this season.

The 25-year-old has made only nine starts in all competitions since his Stamford Bridge arrival, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 947 minutes of action.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-02-25.